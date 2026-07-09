COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers forecasts H1 2026 net profit rise

COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers expects its net profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2026 to reach between CNY1.28 billion ($188.23 million) and CNY1.40 billion.

This forecast represents a year-on-year increase of 55 per cent to 70 per cent, which is equivalent to a rise of CNY453.71 million to CNY577.45 million compared to the same period in 2025.

The company stated that its net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses is projected to rise to between CNY1.21 billion and CNY1.34 billion, marking a growth of 45 per cent to 60 per cent. This estimated increase represents a rise of CNY375.79 million to CNY501.05 million compared to the previous year.