COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers forecasts H1 2026 net profit rise

COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers expects its net profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2026 to reach between CNY1.28 billion ($188.23 million) and CNY1.40 billion.
This forecast represents a year-on-year increase of 55 per cent to 70 per cent, which is equivalent to a rise of CNY453.71 million to CNY577.45 million compared to the same period in 2025.
The company stated that its net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses is projected to rise to between CNY1.21 billion and CNY1.34 billion, marking a growth of 45 per cent to 60 per cent. This estimated increase represents a rise of CNY375.79 million to CNY501.05 million compared to the previous year.
During the first six months of 2025, the shipping firm recorded a total profit of CNY1.33 billion and a net profit attributable to shareholders of CNY824.93 million.
Its basic earnings per share stood at CNY0.34 for the period, while net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was CNY835.09 million.
COSCO stated that global shipping supply and demand dynamics improved during the first six months of 2026, with a surge in second-quarter demand and tighter capacity pushing specialized cargo rates upward.
These market conditions, combined with strong exports of Chinese advanced manufacturing, allowed the firm to optimise its route configurations and expand its port infrastructure.
To leverage these opportunities, the company said it expanded its fleet and secured core cargo flows, focusing on advanced manufacturing goods and strategic commodity imports. Consequently, shipping revenues, gross margins, and time charter equivalent levels all increased compared to the previous year.
The company noted that these preliminary financial results remain subject to change as they have not yet been audited by accounting firms. Final figures will be officially released in the upcoming semi-annual financial report for the period ending June 30.