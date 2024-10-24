CMA CGM takes delivery of hybrid car carrier
French shipping company the CMA CGM Group took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai on Wednesday, October 23.
As with its earlier sister ships CMA CGM Monaco and CMA CGM Daytona, CMA CGM Monza will be managed by Eastern Pacific Shipping of Singapore.
The PCTC has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a design draught of 8.6 metres, a gross tonnage of 72,000, and 12 vehicle decks with a total capacity of 7,000 CEUs. The propulsion system is a hybrid arrangement consisting of lithium batteries and two MAN IMO Tier III, LNG dual-fuel engines fed by two 2,000-cubic-metre tanks.
The 12 vehicle decks include both fixed and movable decks to permit the carriage of larger vehicle types such as trailers and buses.
CMA CGM Monza is classed by Lloyd's Register and will sail under the flag of Malta.