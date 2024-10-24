CMA CGM takes delivery of hybrid car carrier

As with its earlier sister ships CMA CGM Monaco and CMA CGM Daytona, CMA CGM Monza will be managed by Eastern Pacific Shipping of Singapore.

The PCTC has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a design draught of 8.6 metres, a gross tonnage of 72,000, and 12 vehicle decks with a total capacity of 7,000 CEUs. The propulsion system is a hybrid arrangement consisting of lithium batteries and two MAN IMO Tier III, LNG dual-fuel engines fed by two 2,000-cubic-metre tanks.