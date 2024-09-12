Partnership launches study to determine feasibility of green shipping corridor between New Zealand and Belgium
CMA CGM's Australian subsidiary ANL and New Zealand-based fruit exporter Zespri International have launched a feasibility study into a low-emission shipping corridor between New Zealand and Belgium.
If approved, the corridor will connect Tauranga with Zeebrugge via the Panama Canal. This will allow Zespri to export its kiwifruit products directly to Belgium.
Zespri said the initiative aims to reduce shipping emissions, which make up nearly half of its products' carbon footprint. The company is therefore working with its shipping and distribution partners to improve efficiency and find opportunities to pilot low-emissions fuels and other solutions such as modern port infrastructure.
A report conducted prior to the formal launch of the study revealed a number of key findings. One of these is the fact that biofuel can provide a useful lower-emissions bridge as it can be “dropped in” to conventional vessels often with little or no modifications.
The partners also predict alternative fuels will price-match fossil fuels by 2040 onwards. This is due to reducing renewable electricity cost, the removal of subsidies on fossil fuel, and carbon taxes.