Partnership launches study to determine feasibility of green shipping corridor between New Zealand and Belgium

If approved, the corridor will connect Tauranga with Zeebrugge via the Panama Canal. This will allow Zespri to export its kiwifruit products directly to Belgium.

Zespri said the initiative aims to reduce shipping emissions, which make up nearly half of its products' carbon footprint. The company is therefore working with its shipping and distribution partners to improve efficiency and find opportunities to pilot low-emissions fuels and other solutions such as modern port infrastructure.