OBITUARY | Spyros Polemis, former Chairman of Intercargo and the International Chamber of Shipping

The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (Intercargo) has confirmed the sad news of the recent passing of its former Chairman Dr Spyros M Polemis at the age of 86. Dr Polemis was also chair of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) from 2006 to 2012.

Prior to assuming the chairmanship of ICS, Dr Polemis had already served on the chamber's board as a representative of the Union of Greek Shipowners for many years. Before this, he was with InterCargo, serving as Vice Chairman from 1990 to 1994 and then Chairman from 1994 to 1996.