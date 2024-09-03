New white paper discusses batteries' environmental impact on deep-sea shipping

"The release of the document on use cases and application areas provided a concise overview of industry practice and viable options, which is crucial for evaluating potential courses of action for numerous stakeholders within the maritime industry," said Syb Ten Cate Hoedemaker, Managing Director of the Maritime Battery Forum. "We will be following up with a paper on regulation, safety, and the human factor, that will address additional critical issues concerning the environment of batteries onboard deep-sea going ships."

The upcoming paper on regulation, safety, and impact on staff is scheduled to be published by the end of 2025. This will be followed by the third paper, which will address the main topics of energy storage and integration, including life-cycle assessment, operation range, and limits.

The white paper can be accessed via this link.