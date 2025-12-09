Netherlands' Ruijtenberg Shipyard sold to new owners

Ruijtenberg Shipyard in the Netherlands was formally turned over to its new owners on Thursday, December 4.
The shares in Ruijtenberg's operating company were sold to Jordy Buijks and Jeremy Kivits, which Ruijtenberg said have been active in the shipyard's day-to-day management for years.
"The new owners indicate that they are fully committed to further modernisation, sustainable growth, and maintaining the trusted quality that Ruijtenberg Shipyard is known for," the company said in a social media post.
The shipyard dates back to 1907, when it was founded by Theissing and Oostlander. In 1909, the company was taken over by the Ruijtenberg family, who continued operating it for decades.
In 1980, Piet Bons took over and further expanded the shipyard. After Piet Bons' death in 2010, the management was continued by Léon Bons, who guided the shipyard through many developments and ultimately entered into a collaboration with the Buijks family.
The Bons family will retain ownership of the land and the buildings at Ruijtenberg's yard in Raamsdonksveer.
Ruijtenberg Shipyard specialises in the construction of inland cargo vessels.