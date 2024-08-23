Maritime Charities Group launches new survey seeking UK seafarers' views on future welfare
UK non-profit the Maritime Charities Group (MCG) has launched a new survey as part of ongoing research on the demographic profile of the UK’s Merchant Navy and fishing fleet.
The newly launched 20-minute survey is aimed at seafarers (UK Nationals only) with responses intended to help shape the future of welfare support offered by national maritime welfare charities.
The MCG said the survey responds to the multitude of challenges faced by the UK’s seafarers, from the cost-of-living crisis and the global pandemic to the impact of wars in the Red and the Black seas, mass redundancies, and a crewing crisis.
The group said it will provide valuable evidence for the UK’s maritime welfare charities, giving fresh insights into the welfare needs of UK seafarers and their dependents.
The survey will help them tailor existing services such as ship visiting and other port-based welfare services, pastoral support, retirement accommodation, helplines and advice on housing and welfare benefits for the next generation.
The survey is open for responses from UK working and former seafarers in all non-military sectors of seafaring, their dependents, and providers of maritime welfare services for UK seafarers. Participants are also sought to take part in one-to-one interviews and/or larger focus groups, and all shared information is strictly anonymised and confidential.
The survey can be accessed through the MCG website.