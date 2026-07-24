VESSEL REVIEW | Sihang Yongsheng – Chinese semi-submersible crane vessel for offshore installation and marine construction projects
China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) recently placed a new heavy lift crane vessel into service.
The semi-submersible Sihang Yongsheng (四航永盛) is classed by China Classification Society, which said that the vessel is the largest fully rotating, semi-submersible crane ship to be built in China.
Design and construction of the vessel were undertaken by CCCC's Fourth Harbor Engineering Company.
Configured for transport and installation of heavy components
Capable of operating in unlimited navigation areas, Sihang Yongsheng has an LOA of 110 metres (360 feet), a beam of 43.8 metres (143 feet), a draught of 5.8 metres (19 feet), a depth of eight metres (26 feet), a total deck area of 4,800 square metres (52,000 square feet), and a maximum working depth of 28.6 metres (93.8 feet). These dimensions make her the largest fully rotating, semi-submersible crane vessel in operation in China.
The installed crane has a maximum lifting capacity of 2,200 tons and a maximum lifting height of 172.5 metres (565.9 feet) while the deck can transport up to 20,000 tons of various types of cargo such as offshore platform modules and large caissons.
Automated systems for ensuring safer operations and shorter turnarounds
The vessel is fitted with 26 independent ballast tanks and advanced sensors at key points, resulting in a fully automatic intelligent load adjustment system. This can calculate the optimal ballast adjustment plan within a few seconds, precisely controlling draught and tilt angle and achieving autonomous stabilisation without human intervention. This then allows loading and unloading to be completed in less time.
Sihang Yongsheng can also be deployed for installation works in ports and in coastal waters.