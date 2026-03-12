VESSEL REVIEW | Sanhanggong 9 – Chinese heavy lift ship with secondary emergency response function
China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has taken delivery of a new semi-submersible heavy lift vessel.
Built by Ningbo Zhenhe Shipbuilding, Sanhanggong 9 (三航工9) has an LOA of 105 metres (344 feet), a beam of 43.5 metres (143 feet), a depth of 7.5 metres (25 feet), a deadweight of 14,175, and a lifting capacity of 18,000 tons.
The dimensions make the vessel one of the largest semi-submersible deck cargo ships to be built and operated in China.
Power generation setup optimised for reduced emissions
The vessel boasts towers that can be removed if needed, such as for clearing the deck prior to the transport of offshore wind turbine components, concrete caissons weighing up to 12,000 tons each and other types of oversized cargo. Cranes with lifting capacities of 50 and 25 tons are also fitted.
Power for the various onboard systems is provided by an S4L1M and three S6L1M generators from Stamford. An installed energy storage system can be used in place of the generators, thus significantly reducing the vessel’s exhaust gas emissions.
Suitability for large-scale, offshore salvage and rescue
Because of the ship’s significant lifting and transport capacity, she can also be used for emergency response such as salvage of capsized vessels and search and rescue, particularly under extreme sea conditions.
Sanhanggong 9 is classed by China Classification Society. The vessel will be operated by CCCC’s Third Harbour Engineering Bureau.