VESSEL REVIEW | Sanhanggong 9 – Chinese heavy lift ship with secondary emergency response function

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) has taken delivery of a new semi-submersible heavy lift vessel.

Built by Ningbo Zhenhe Shipbuilding, Sanhanggong 9 (三航工9) has an LOA of 105 metres (344 feet), a beam of 43.5 metres (143 feet), a depth of 7.5 metres (25 feet), a deadweight of 14,175, and a lifting capacity of 18,000 tons.

The dimensions make the vessel one of the largest semi-submersible deck cargo ships to be built and operated in China.