VESSEL REVIEW | Pac Libra & Pac Leo – New project cargo ships delivered to Singapore's Kuok Maritime

Singapore-based shipping company Pacific Carriers (PCL), a subsidiary of the Kuok Maritime Group, recently took delivery of two new multi-purpose cargo vessels.

Pac Libra and Pac Leo are the first two units in a new series of 40,000DWT vessels developed jointly by PCL and Singaporean shipbuilder the PaxOcean Group. They were constructed primarily for the transport of project cargo but can also carry dry bulk and breakbulk loads, allowing them to serve a greater number of customers.

Construction of the series of ships is being undertaken by PaxOcean Zhoushan in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class rules.