VESSEL REVIEW | Pac Libra & Pac Leo – New project cargo ships delivered to Singapore's Kuok Maritime
Singapore-based shipping company Pacific Carriers (PCL), a subsidiary of the Kuok Maritime Group, recently took delivery of two new multi-purpose cargo vessels.
Pac Libra and Pac Leo are the first two units in a new series of 40,000DWT vessels developed jointly by PCL and Singaporean shipbuilder the PaxOcean Group. They were constructed primarily for the transport of project cargo but can also carry dry bulk and breakbulk loads, allowing them to serve a greater number of customers.
Construction of the series of ships is being undertaken by PaxOcean Zhoushan in compliance with American Bureau of Shipping class rules.
Cargo handling systems optimised for improved versatility and efficiency
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 179.95 metres (590.39 feet), a moulded beam of 32.2 metres (106 feet), a summer draught of 11.3 metres (37.1 feet), a moulded depth of 16 metres (52 feet), a displacement of 53,542 tonnes, and a total cargo hold capacity of 48,486 cubic metres (1.712 million cubic feet).
PCL said the new vessels introduce design features tailored for project cargo operations. These include a unique twin-crane pedestal configuration with wide open decks, thus enabling safety and flexibility in handling heavy lift and oversized cargoes.
The vessels are also configured for the transport of IMDG-certified dangerous goods.
Capable of reduced-emission navigation
Each ship is also equipped with energy-saving technologies and a hydraulic tween-deck system. PCL said the latter feature helps improve safety and ensures smoother cargo operations, allowing for faster turnarounds in port.
The propulsion arrangement includes a Hyundai-MAN B&W 6S50ME-C9.7 main engine and three Yanmar 6EY18ALWS auxiliary engines that each produce 745 kW at 900 rpm.
The engines are all compliant with IMO Tier NOx emissions regulations and can run on either MGO or high-sulphur fuel oil. Fuel oil and freshwater capacities are 1,435 cubic metres (315,700 gallons) and 885 cubic metres (195,000 gallons), respectively.
The vessels are also LNG-ready and can be configured to accommodate an energy storage system in line with PCL's decarbonisation goals.
Pac Libra has already commenced operational sailings. In January of this year, the ship visited Tuticorin in India for her maiden port call, transporting offshore wind turbine blades for eventual distribution to North America. More recent voyages saw her serve routes across the South Atlantic.