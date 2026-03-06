VESSEL REVIEW | Gugang Fa Yao 0001 & Fujian-Xiamen Barge 0077 – Chinese deck cargo barges for vehicle and logistical transport duties

Gugang Fa Yao 0001 is a barge with an LOA of 70 metres (230 feet), a beam of 35 metres (110 feet), a depth of 5.5 metres (18 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,807, and a total deck area of 2,450 square metres (26,400 square feet). The deck provides a flat, wide space for the transport of large wheeled vehicles and heavy equipment.

Fujian-Xiamen Barge 0077: designed for use as a temporary berth

Fujian-Xiamen Barge 0077 meanwhile has an LOA of 50 metres (160 feet), a beam of 35 metres, a depth of 5.5 metres, and a gross tonnage of 2,544. She can also serve as a temporary Ro-Ro vessel berth at ports lacking in facilities.