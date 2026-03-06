VESSEL REVIEW | Gugang Fa Yao 0001 & Fujian-Xiamen Barge 0077 – Chinese deck cargo barges for vehicle and logistical transport duties
China’s Fujian Boyang Shipbuilding Industry has completed construction of two new non-self-propelled deck cargo barges.
Gugang Fa Yao 0001 (古港发趸0001) and Fujian-Xiamen Barge 0077 (闽厦门驳0077; Min Xiamen Bo 0077) are all-steel Ro-Ro barges designed to undertake various roles, though they will mainly be used for ferrying vehicles between ports and for providing logistical support for offshore engineering projects.
Gugang Fa Yao 0001: Large vehicle-carrying pontoon
Gugang Fa Yao 0001 is a barge with an LOA of 70 metres (230 feet), a beam of 35 metres (110 feet), a depth of 5.5 metres (18 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,807, and a total deck area of 2,450 square metres (26,400 square feet). The deck provides a flat, wide space for the transport of large wheeled vehicles and heavy equipment.
Fujian-Xiamen Barge 0077: designed for use as a temporary berth
Fujian-Xiamen Barge 0077 meanwhile has an LOA of 50 metres (160 feet), a beam of 35 metres, a depth of 5.5 metres, and a gross tonnage of 2,544. She can also serve as a temporary Ro-Ro vessel berth at ports lacking in facilities.