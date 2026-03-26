VESSEL REVIEW | Fanzhou 7 – Chinese large-capacity deck cargo ship for global routes

China’s Jiangsu Fanzhou Shipping has taken delivery of a new self-propelled heavy lift vessel built by Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering.

Fanzhou 7 (泛洲7) has an LOA of 256 metres (840 feet), a beam of 51 metres (170 feet), a depth of 13 metres (43 feet), a deadweight of 55,000, a gross tonnage of 46,158, and a total cargo deck area of 11,700 square metres (126,000 square feet), which will allow her to carry various loads across global routes. These attributes have led the Chinese press to refer to her as the world’s largest foreign trade deck barge.

The deck, which runs nearly the whole length of the vessel and has a rated capacity of 25 tons per square metre, has been configured for the transport of large, irregularly sized cargo such as wind turbine components, offshore platform modules, and steel hull sections for ships.