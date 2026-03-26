VESSEL REVIEW | Fanzhou 7 – Chinese large-capacity deck cargo ship for global routes
China’s Jiangsu Fanzhou Shipping has taken delivery of a new self-propelled heavy lift vessel built by Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering.
Fanzhou 7 (泛洲7) has an LOA of 256 metres (840 feet), a beam of 51 metres (170 feet), a depth of 13 metres (43 feet), a deadweight of 55,000, a gross tonnage of 46,158, and a total cargo deck area of 11,700 square metres (126,000 square feet), which will allow her to carry various loads across global routes. These attributes have led the Chinese press to refer to her as the world’s largest foreign trade deck barge.
The deck, which runs nearly the whole length of the vessel and has a rated capacity of 25 tons per square metre, has been configured for the transport of large, irregularly sized cargo such as wind turbine components, offshore platform modules, and steel hull sections for ships.
Propulsion configured with adequate backup for long transits
The vessel also boasts a redundant propulsion system to provide an added margin of safety during extended transits, particularly offshore.
The propulsion arrangement consists of two MAN 6S46ME engines that can deliver a maximum speed of 15 knots, two bow thrusters, and two Fenxi Siemens 1FC6 562-8SA82 740kW generators.
Proven design now on regular operations
Fanzhou 7 was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements. She has already commenced operational sailings and has even completed voyages to overseas destinations, thanks in part to her maximum unrefuelled range of 16,000 nautical miles.
One voyage even saw her depart Nantong with a cargo of 132 offshore wind turbine blades destined for India.