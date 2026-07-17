VESSEL REVIEW | CY Frontier – Versatile heavy transporter to serve offshore and industrial customers

Netherlands-based BigLift Shipping and South Korea's Chung Yang Shipping (CY Shipping) have taken delivery of the first unit in a new series of heavy lift vessels.

CY Frontier was built by Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding of China. BigLift said the vessel and her sisters have been designed to meet the growing demand for the transportation of increasingly large offshore, energy and industrial modules.

Construction of the remaining three vessels is progressing according to schedule. The partners expect BigLift Pioneer, the second vessel in the series, will be delivered later this year. By the middle of 2028, CY Shipping and BigLift Shipping will operate a joint fleet of eight heavy lift vessels.