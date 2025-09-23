SAL Heavy Lift acquires semi-submersible ships from Korea's Pan Ocean

SAL Heavy Lift has expended its fleet of semi-submersible vessels with the recent acquisition of two ships from South Korean owner Pan Ocean.
The heavy lift vessels Sun Shine and Sun Rise are scheduled for delivery to Europe between October 2025 and April 2026 and will be commercially operated as part of the JSI Alliance.
SAL Heavy Lift said this step follows the company's successful long-term charter of the semi-submersible deck carriers Zhongren 121 and Zhongren 122 in 2023. With the new acquisitions, SAL is doubling its capacity in this specialised segment.
Matthieu Moerman, Director Renewables and Offshore at the JSI Alliance, said the acquisition of the two ships from Pan Ocean was done in response to growing client demand for additional tonnage and greater operational flexibility.
"With four vessels now in this segment, we can offer our clients even more robust services and tailored solutions for large-scale and complex projects," said Moerman. "Notably, Sun Shine is among the few deck carriers worldwide built outside China, giving us greater flexibility regarding tariffs and trade regulations."
Following the takeover, the 2008-built, 17,113DWT Sun Shine will be renamed Luisa and the 2012-built, 24,629DWT Sun Rise will be renamed Alma.