Roll Group to operate KMC Bluewhale deck carrier under long-term charter

Completed in 2006 and sailing under the flag of Panama, Bigroll KMC Beaumont has an LOA of 139 metres, a deadweight of 11,394, and a 32-metre-wide deck. She is one of two vessels in the KMC Bluewhale fleet designed to support customers in the global logistics and offshore construction sectors.

Before the end of this year, the Roll Group will further expand its fleet by taking Bigroll KMC Busan, another KMC Bluewhale wide deck carrier, on a separate multi-year agreement.

Bigroll KMC Beaumont was recently delivered to Singapore and will immediately begin operations in support of the Roll Group.