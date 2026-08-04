MOL's new deck carrier to support offshore wind construction projects

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of a new deck cargo ship built by Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering of China.

Wind Whale will be operated by MOL's dry bulk shipping arm MOL Drybulk. The vessel will be used primarily for the transport of components of offshore wind turbine foundations.

Following delivery, the vessel will engage in the coastal transport of offshore wind turbine foundations from JFE Engineering's manufacturing base in Kasaoka-shi, Okayama Prefecture, to offshore wind turbine construction sites in Japan.