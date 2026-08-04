MOL's new deck carrier to support offshore wind construction projects

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of a new deck cargo ship built by Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering of China.
Wind Whale will be operated by MOL's dry bulk shipping arm MOL Drybulk. The vessel will be used primarily for the transport of components of offshore wind turbine foundations.
Following delivery, the vessel will engage in the coastal transport of offshore wind turbine foundations from JFE Engineering's manufacturing base in Kasaoka-shi, Okayama Prefecture, to offshore wind turbine construction sites in Japan.
Wind Whale has an LOA of 149.9 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a maximum draught of 5.85 metres, a deadweight of 12,709, and an electric propulsion system with batteries.
The vessel is equipped with a dynamic positioning system and will offer higher weather resistance compared to non-self-propelled barges, providing direct delivery of cargo to self-elevating platforms at offshore wind power construction sites.
The ship has a flat deck so that it can directly load wind turbine components such as monopiles, towers, blades, nacelles, and floating foundations, from the stern and sides of the vessel using multi-axle trucks and other methods.