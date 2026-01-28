Finland's Meriaura orders open deck carrier from Chinese yard

Meriaura said the ship will be powered by three medium-speed, four-stroke engines designed for easy upgrades to enable operation on alternative low-emission fuels in the future. These will include a special biofuel developed by the company.

The new vessel will be operated primarily in the short-sea shipping market. She will be optimised for heavy project and special cargo, with a specific design focus on Ro-Ro operations.

The vessel will be well-suited for various project requirements all year round. She will also provide access to remote ports with shallow draughts, inadequate infrastructure, or limited space.