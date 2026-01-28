Finland's Meriaura orders open deck carrier from Chinese yard

Finnish shipping company Meriaura has selected China's Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard for the construction of a new open deck carrier.
The ship will have a length of 120 metres, a beam of 21.6 metres, a deadweight of 6,800, and a DP2 system. Her delivery is scheduled for early 2028.
Finnish naval architecture firm Deltmarin will design the vessel in compliance with ice class 1A standards.
Meriaura said the ship will be powered by three medium-speed, four-stroke engines designed for easy upgrades to enable operation on alternative low-emission fuels in the future. These will include a special biofuel developed by the company.
The new vessel will be operated primarily in the short-sea shipping market. She will be optimised for heavy project and special cargo, with a specific design focus on Ro-Ro operations.
The vessel will be well-suited for various project requirements all year round. She will also provide access to remote ports with shallow draughts, inadequate infrastructure, or limited space.