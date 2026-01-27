Chinese yard launches new 13,000DWT heavy lift ship ordered by Japanese owner

The open deck can accommodate a diverse range of cargo types such as offshore equipment, wind turbine generators and their components, and port machinery.

The deck is rated at 20 tons per square metre. A stern ramp is also fitted to permit the carriage of vehicles and other Ro-Ro cargo if needed.

The propulsion will be of a dual redundant configuration whereby two independent electric propulsion units will serve as mutual backups. This will ensure that the failure of a single unit would not compromise the vessel's navigation.

The propulsion will also include four variable frequency generators fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems.