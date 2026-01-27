Chinese yard launches new 13,000DWT heavy lift ship ordered by Japanese owner

China's Sanfu Shipbuilding has launched a new heavy lift vessel ordered from the company by a Japanese owner.
Upon completion, the NK-classed vessel will have an LOA of 149.9 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a depth of 8.72 metres, a maximum deadweight of 13,000, and a design speed of just under 13 knots.
The vessel has been specifically designed to support Japanese offshore engineering projects. She will incorporate multiple advanced systems to ensure high loading flexibility, operational reliability, and significantly improved energy efficiency.
The open deck can accommodate a diverse range of cargo types such as offshore equipment, wind turbine generators and their components, and port machinery.
The deck is rated at 20 tons per square metre. A stern ramp is also fitted to permit the carriage of vehicles and other Ro-Ro cargo if needed.
The propulsion will be of a dual redundant configuration whereby two independent electric propulsion units will serve as mutual backups. This will ensure that the failure of a single unit would not compromise the vessel's navigation.
The propulsion will also include four variable frequency generators fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems.