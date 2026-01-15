Chinese builder to supply new heavy lift ships to Germany's Nordic Hamburg

China's Wuhu Shipyard has been selected by German shipping company the Nordic Hamburg Group to build three new multi-purpose heavy lift vessels in a series.
The contract awarded by Nordic Hamburg also includes options for up to two additional ships from the same series.
Upon completion, each ship will have a deadweight of 13,300, a total cargo hold capacity of approximately 26,500 cubic metres, and two cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 500 tons. These will enable the transport of oversized project cargo, such as offshore wind turbine components, as well as various types of general cargo.
The vessels will also feature optimised hull forms to ensure improved energy efficiency and selective catalytic reduction systems to reduce emissions. They will also be built to be capable of navigating in ice conditions.
The ships will be fitted with intelligent control systems to allow smaller crew complements to be embarked.
The new heavy lift vessels will be operated alongside Nordic Hamburg's fleet of 86 other vessels on global routes.