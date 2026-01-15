Chinese builder to supply new heavy lift ships to Germany's Nordic Hamburg

China's Wuhu Shipyard has been selected by German shipping company the Nordic Hamburg Group to build three new multi-purpose heavy lift vessels in a series.

The contract awarded by Nordic Hamburg also includes options for up to two additional ships from the same series.

Upon completion, each ship will have a deadweight of 13,300, a total cargo hold capacity of approximately 26,500 cubic metres, and two cranes with a combined lifting capacity of 500 tons. These will enable the transport of oversized project cargo, such as offshore wind turbine components, as well as various types of general cargo.