AAL Shipping's newest heavy lift vessel sails on delivery voyage

AAL Shipping has confirmed that the newest heavy lift vessel to join its fleet has set sail on its delivery voyage. AAL Hamburg is the second ship in a series of eight to be built for AAL by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China.
The 32,000DWT, dual-fuel multi-purpose heavy lift vessel is equipped with three heavy lift port side cranes as well as a retractable weather-deck system. Developed in-house by AAL, this weather-deck increases the clear stowage space on deck to over 5,200 square metres.
AAL Hamburg will soon join sister ship AAL Limassol, the first vessel in the series, trading on key routes from Asia to Europe, America, and Australia. AAL Hamburg’s maiden voyage will see the vessel transport a mix of project cargo, including ducts and panels; boiler parts; transformers and accessories; as well as four barges weighing approximately 5,600 tonnes in total, for which the weather-deck will be deployed.