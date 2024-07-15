AAL Shipping's newest heavy lift vessel sails on delivery voyage

AAL Shipping has confirmed that the newest heavy lift vessel to join its fleet has set sail on its delivery voyage. AAL Hamburg is the second ship in a series of eight to be built for AAL by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China.

The 32,000DWT, dual-fuel multi-purpose heavy lift vessel is equipped with three heavy lift port side cranes as well as a retractable weather-deck system. Developed in-house by AAL, this weather-deck increases the clear stowage space on deck to over 5,200 square metres.