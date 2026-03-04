Greenpeace blocks suspected uranium-carrying ship from docking in Port of Dunkirk

Twenty protesters from climate extremist group Greenpeace had temporarily prevented a cargo vessel from docking at the Port of Dunkirk in northern France on Monday, March 2, local newspaper Le Monde reports.

The group has alleged that the Panamanian-flagged general cargo ship Mikhail Dudin was carrying uranium manufactured in Russia for use at the nuclear power plants operated by French energy company EDF.

The protesters rode on small boats and carried signs that read "Solidarity with Ukrainians" and "Stop toxic contracts" as they prevented the ship from nearing the port to offload its cargo on Monday morning (local time).