ESL Shipping, AtoB@C to unite under single brand

Finnish transport company ESL Shipping and its Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping will be integrated into a unified ESL Shipping brand.
ESL said the brand consolidation will strengthen the company’s market position, clarify its service offering, and support long‑term growth across key segments.
"A single brand enables us to present a clearer, stronger identity to our customers and partners," said Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping. "AtoB@C Shipping has been an integral part of our group since 2018, and bringing our activities together under one name allows us to simplify communication and improve service integration across coaster and handy segments."
The transition will be implemented gradually over the coming months. Materials and digital platforms, including websites, will be updated in phases to ensure a smooth and practical rollout.
ESL has assured that all current customer agreements, contacts and operations will continue without interruption, and that the unified brand will improve internal efficiency and ensure consistent customer experience across all touchpoints.
The company added that the brand unification will not affect existing services, operational reliability, or customer commitments. Crews, personnel, and operational structures will continue as before.