ESL Shipping, AtoB@C to unite under single brand

Finnish transport company ESL Shipping and its Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping will be integrated into a unified ESL Shipping brand.

ESL said the brand consolidation will strengthen the company’s market position, clarify its service offering, and support long‑term growth across key segments.

"A single brand enables us to present a clearer, stronger identity to our customers and partners," said Mikki Koskinen, Managing Director of ESL Shipping. "AtoB@C Shipping has been an integral part of our group since 2018, and bringing our activities together under one name allows us to simplify communication and improve service integration across coaster and handy segments."