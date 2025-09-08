Erik Thun Group's newest hybrid cargo ship launched in Netherlands
Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit has floated out a new dry cargo vessel ordered by Swedish shipping company the Erik Thun Group.
Kolland is the latest in a series of hybrid ice-capable ships built by Ferus Smit for Erik Thun. Lidan, the first in the series, was handed over late last year.
Upon completion, Kolland will have an LOA of 89 metres, a moulded beam of 13.35 metres, a draught of 6.24 metres, a deadweight of 5,100, and approximately 5,830 cubic metres of total cargo hold space.
The ship's hull was built in compliance with Finnish/Swedish Ice Class 1B requirements, and the optimised bow design also allows the vessel to carry significantly more cargo with lower energy consumption. This can be achieved even when navigating many restricted waterways in Sweden such as Lake Vanern and the various canals and locks that flow out into the North Sea.
The hybrid propulsion arrangement will include a battery pack that will enable peak shaving and ensure efficient operations and minimal environmental impact without having to rely on the auxiliary engines for electricity generation.
A large-diameter controllable-pitch propeller housed in a nozzle will deliver increased thrust at lower speeds, reducing power demand when navigating in rough waters and during icebreaking operations.