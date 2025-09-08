Erik Thun Group's newest hybrid cargo ship launched in Netherlands

Upon completion, Kolland will have an LOA of 89 metres, a moulded beam of 13.35 metres, a draught of 6.24 metres, a deadweight of 5,100, and approximately 5,830 cubic metres of total cargo hold space.

The ship's hull was built in compliance with Finnish/Swedish Ice Class 1B requirements, and the optimised bow design also allows the vessel to carry significantly more cargo with lower energy consumption. This can be achieved even when navigating many restricted waterways in Sweden such as Lake Vanern and the various canals and locks that flow out into the North Sea.