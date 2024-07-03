Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | July 3 – Delivery to Finland, Norwegian eight-vessel order and more

A Finnish liner company welcomes its newest ship following a delivery voyage from China. Two vessels under construction have been launched in China and the Netherlands as a keel-laying ceremony is held for a hybrid Ro-Ro slated for a Swedish operator. Finally, a Norwegian short-sea specialist orders eight vessels as part of a fleet renewal program.
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai has laid the keel of a new freight-only Ro-Ro vessel ordered by Swedish transport company Stena Line. Stena Futura is the first in a new series of two Ro-Ro vessels to be fitted with hybrid propulsion systems that will also be able to operate on methanol.
Dutch shipbuilder Ferus Smit has launched a new dry cargo vessel ordered by Swedish shipping company the Erik Thun Group. Lidan is the first in a new series of vessels to be fitted with a hybrid propulsion system consisting of batteries and engines that run on traditional fuel.
The battery pack will enable peak shaving and ensure efficient operations and minimal environmental impact. A shore power connection will also be available.
A large-diameter propeller will deliver increased thrust at lower speeds, reducing power demand when navigating in rough waters and during icebreaking operations. The advanced design allows for an 18 per cent reduction in the main engine's installed power without any loss in performance.
Norwegian short-sea shipping company Wilson has awarded a contract for the construction of eight 6,300DWT vessels in a series. The order comes in addition to the six 3,800DWT vessels announced in June 2023.
The total of 14 newbuildings will be delivered from the first half of 2025 until 2028. The 6,300DWT vessels will be delivered in direct continuation of the previously announced 3,800DWT vessels.
China's Huanghai Shipbuilding has launched a new dry cargo vessel slated for local operator Qingdao Intercontinental Shipping. Classed by China Classification Society, COSCO Shipping Jixiang is the lead unit of a new class of 201.8-metre-long, 62,000-tonne vessels.
The vessel will primarily transport pulp blocks for international trade but may also be used to carry bulk and containerised cargo. The main and auxiliary engines will be fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems to significantly reduce NOx emissions.
Finnish transport operator Langh Ship has confirmed that the final unit in a series of three 7,800DWT vessels recently arrived in Europe following its delivery voyage from China. Once in service, Sofia will join its sisters Lovisa and Olivia in transporting steel coils from Outokumpu steel mill in Tornio to Terneuzen in the Netherlands, where Outokumpu has a processing plant.
The ships were designed to be able to withstand challenging winter conditions in the northern portion of the Baltic Sea. All three were built by Wuhu Shipyard in China to a design by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI).