China's steel exports, iron ore imports hit record highs

China's steel exports hit a record monthly high in December, fuelled by front-loading driven by Beijing's announcement of an export licence requirement for shipments from 2026.

The world's largest steel producer shipped 11.3 million tonnes of the metal used in construction and manufacturing last month, the highest for a single month, data from the country's General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

Beijing has plans to roll out a licence system from 2026 to regulate steel exports, as robust shipments have sparked a growing protectionist backlash worldwide.

Some exporters rushed to ramp up shipments before January on fears that the export licence requirement might impact shipments, analysts said.