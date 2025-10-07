Wisdom Marine revenue and profit dips in September amid vessel sales and weak market

Taiwanese shipping company Wisdom Marine reported a decline in revenue and profit for September 2025, as the company continued to face a weaker dry bulk market and adjusted its fleet composition through vessel sales.
Revenue for the month reached $53.2 million, down 3.99 per cent from a year earlier. Operating profit fell 9.4 per cent to $18.3 million, while net income before tax slipped 2.88 per cent to $21.6 million. The company’s earnings per share stood at NT$0.88 ($0.03).
For the first nine months of 2025, Wisdom Marine recorded revenue of $378.1 million, a decrease of 22.89 per cent compared with the same period last year.
Operating profit dropped 59.59 per cent to $69.6 million, and pre-tax income fell 60.52 per cent to $58.9 million. The year-to-date earnings per share were 2.46.
The company ended September with a fleet of 128 vessels and reported a Baltic dry index (BDI) of 2,134.
During the month, Wisdom Marine sold three handysize vessels — Genius Star XI, Genius Star XII, and Saysiat Benefit — the last of which had its management contract terminated on September 30. Two vessels were undergoing dry-docking, and one vessel renewed its charter contract.
The company said fluctuations in foreign exchange rates affected its non-operating income.
The depreciation of the Japanese yen resulted in a $200,000 foreign exchange gain, while the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar and Swiss franc caused respective losses of $100,000 and $500,000. Wisdom Marine also recognised a $6 million gain from the disposal of two vessels.
The company attributed the 9.4 per cent decline in operating income to the continued downturn in the dry bulk market since the second half of 2024.