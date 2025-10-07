Wisdom Marine revenue and profit dips in September amid vessel sales and weak market

Taiwanese shipping company Wisdom Marine reported a decline in revenue and profit for September 2025, as the company continued to face a weaker dry bulk market and adjusted its fleet composition through vessel sales.

Revenue for the month reached $53.2 million, down 3.99 per cent from a year earlier. Operating profit fell 9.4 per cent to $18.3 million, while net income before tax slipped 2.88 per cent to $21.6 million. The company’s earnings per share stood at NT$0.88 ($0.03).