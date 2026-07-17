Wisdom Marine cancels bulker orders with Japanese yard

Taiwanese shipping company Wisdom Marine Lines has terminated its orders for two bulk carrier newbuildings in a series with Japanese shipbuilder Naikai Zosen Corporation.

Wisdom Marine said in a statement earlier this week that it has cancelled its orders for the two ships from Naikai Zosen due to the parties involved failing to reach a consensus.

The company added that it had not yet entered into a formal shipbuilding contract with Naikai Zosen for the two vessels, nor had it made any payments.