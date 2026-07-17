Wisdom Marine cancels bulker orders with Japanese yard

Taiwanese shipping company Wisdom Marine Lines has terminated its orders for two bulk carrier newbuildings in a series with Japanese shipbuilder Naikai Zosen Corporation.
Wisdom Marine said in a statement earlier this week that it has cancelled its orders for the two ships from Naikai Zosen due to the parties involved failing to reach a consensus.
The company added that it had not yet entered into a formal shipbuilding contract with Naikai Zosen for the two vessels, nor had it made any payments.
It also said that the cancellation of the order will not have a material impact on the company’s financial position or its business operations.
If the contracts between Wisdom Marine and Naikai Zosen had been finalised, the two vessels would have cost no more than US$35.375 million each.
Wisdom Marine originally announced in March 2025 that its board had approved the order for the two handysize bulk carriers, each of which would have had a deadweight of 39,000.