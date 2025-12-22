Wheat prices extend rebound as Black Sea port attacks spark buying

Euronext wheat rose for a third session on Monday to extend a rebound from contract lows as attacks by Ukraine and Russia on each other's Black Sea coastlines sparked some short-covering, traders said.

March wheat, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, was up 0.7 per cent at €188.00 ($220.92) a tonne by 16:47 GMT, moving away from last Wednesday's contract low at €185.00.