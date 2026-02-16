Western Bulk reports $5m annual profit for 2025

Western Bulk Chartering Group recorded a net profit after tax of $5 million for the full year of 2025. The company more than doubled its net time charter (TC) revenue for the second half of the year to $20 million, compared with $9 million during the same period in 2024.

The group stated that dry bulk markets recovered in the second half of the year following weak conditions earlier in 2025. Market rates strengthened through the summer and into early autumn, according to Western Bulk.

Western Bulk indicated that this recovery was driven by strong Atlantic grain flows and improved coal demand in China. It also noted that resilient steel exports from Asia contributed to the market upturn.