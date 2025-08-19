Western Bulk Chartering reports $2.1m net loss for first half of 2025

Dry bulk operator Western Bulk Chartering has reported a net loss of $2.1 million for the first half of 2025, a period the company described as a challenging operating environment with low market volatility and elevated geopolitical tensions. The company's board has decided not to declare a dividend for the second quarter.

For the first six months of the year, the company generated a positive Net Time Charter (TC) margin of $383 per ship day across an average of 110 vessels, which corresponds to a total Net TC of $7.6 million. However, the overall result was negatively impacted by losses from some period vessels that were fixed at high market levels in 2024, with their high-cost exposure affecting performance in the first quarter of 2025.