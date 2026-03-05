Wesfarmers sees delays in fertiliser feedstock delivery amid Iran conflict

The chemical and fertiliser division of Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers said on Thursday it was possible some shipments of ammonium phosphate cropping compounds and urea would be delayed mainly due to the Iran war.

CSBP said it was "urgently" assessing its available inventory levels and alternative supply options.

Escalating war in the Middle East has shut down fertiliser plants in the region and severely disrupted shipping routes, potentially curbing supplies to key Asian importers just as farmers gear up for their major cereal planting season.