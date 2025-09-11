Weak Capesize rates drag Baltic index down

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index fell on Thursday due to weak Capesize rates.
The main index lost one point, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,111 points.
The Capesize index lost 30 points, or one per cent, to 3,041 points. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels decreased $247 to $25,218.
Prices of iron ore futures slipped on Thursday, as top consumer China's accumulating steel stocks in the peak demand season weighed on sentiment.
The Panamax index hit an over one-year high, gaining 23 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 1,998 points, reaching its highest level since May 2024. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels increased by $205 to $17,983.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose six points, or 0.4 per cent, to 1,484 points.
(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)