Wah Kwong launches dedicated dry bulk operating entity

Hong Kong-based Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings has officially established Wah Kwong Bulk as a dedicated dry bulk owning and operating entity. It remarked that this new company integrates the dry bulk business of the group into a model that combines owned assets with trading capabilities.
The company reported that it is targeting a fleet of 50 to 60 vessels by 2030, including 30 owned ships.
Operations will focus on Ultramax and Kamsarmax vessels intended for grain, ore, and bauxite trades. Wah Kwong Bulk mentioned it has committed to a growth strategy that includes newbuilding projects at New Dayang and Wuhu Shipyards.
The company is also collaborating with shipyards and affiliated firms to jointly invest in newbuildings and operate in the market. Wah Kwong stated it will continue to take delivery of new ships through to 2029 as part of its current newbuilding programme.
“The launch of Wah Kwong Bulk marks a new chapter in our group’s evolution,” Managing Director Chen Changzheng said. He noted that the company will synergise industrial resources to provide customers with shipping services.
Wah Kwong Chairman Hing Chao further remarked that the establishment of the dedicated company is a “natural move” to deepen operational synergies and position the group for growth.