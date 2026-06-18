VESSEL REVIEW | Yampu – Battery hybrid limestone carrier to support Australia's cement industry
Canadian shipping company the CSL Group has taken delivery of a new self-unloading bulk carrier built by Jiangjiang Nanyang Shipyard in China.
CSL said Yampu is the world's first battery-powered self-unloading bulk carrier. The ship has departed on her maiden voyage to commence operations for cement manufacturer Adbri in Birkenhead in South Australia.
The purpose-built ship was designed to transport approximately 2.7 million tonnes of limestone each year for Adbri. CSL said this marks an increase of 35 per cent over her predecessor.
Featuring improvements in performance and capacity
Yampu has an LOA of 121 metres (397 feet), a moulded beam of 23.7 metres (77.8 feet), a draught of 4.5 metres (15 feet), a moulded depth of nine metres (30 feet), a deadweight of approximately 11,000, and a gross tonnage of 9,602.
The vessel was designed for high efficiency and is equipped with advanced hybrid propulsion technology, thus making her the world’s first battery-powered self-unloading bulk carrier, according to CSL.
The company expects that the ship will reduce diesel consumption by 25 per cent and cut scope I emissions by 40 per cent compared to the ship she will replace.
The hybrid propulsion system consists of a main diesel engine and a 6.7MWh battery pack. CSL President and CEO Louis Martel said the vessel will initially run on this hybrid diesel and battery system, replacing 25 per cent of diesel with electric power and lowering scope I emissions by 40 per cent compared to Adbri’s earlier limestone carrier Accolade II.
Adaptable to full-electric operation in future
Approximately 50 per cent of the vessel's energy requirements will be provided by a combination of shore power and battery energy storage, though Martel said that, by 2031, the vessel will be able to operate fully on electrical power, thus enabling scope I emissions reductions of as much as 90 per cent.
Yampu was built in compliance with Lloyd’s Register class requirements. The ship is owned and operated by CSL but sails under the Australian flag and is crewed by Australian seafarers. She will support Adbri’s activities at Birkenhead under a 20-year strategic partnership.