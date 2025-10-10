VESSEL REVIEW | Wilson Eco I – Norway's Wilson to deploy new bulker on shortsea and inland routes

Norwegian shipping company Wilson recently welcomed a new cargo vessel to its fleet.

The 89.43- by 13-metre (293.4- by 43-foot) Wilson Eco I was built by India’s Udupi Cochin Shipyard to a Bureau Veritas-classed design by Dutch naval architecture firm Conoship International.

She is the first in a series of six 3,800DWT ships to be fitted with diesel-electric propulsion and a hold that can transport bulk cargo. The series was designed by Conoship for operation on European short-sea routes with access to a majority of ports as well as canals and locks, and examples are in also in operation with other owners.