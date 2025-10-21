VESSEL REVIEW | Verde Heraldo – Capesize bulker to support iron trade between Australia and Japan
Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding and Nihon Shipyard have handed over a new Capesize bulk carrier to local shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).
The NK-classed, Liberian-flagged Verde Heraldo (Spanish for “Green Pioneer”) will be operated by MOL on behalf of JFE Steel Corporation. The ship, which is owned by Tokyo-based Erica Navigation, will sail under a long-term charter contract during which it will deliver iron ore from Australia to Japan for use at JFE’s steel mills.
Dual-fuel propulsion for improved operational flexibility
The newbuild has an LOA of 299.99 metres (984.22 feet), a beam of 50 metres (160 feet), a draught of 18.44 metres (60.5 feet), a depth of 25 metres (82 feet), a deadweight of 210,321, and a gross tonnage of 110,708.
A 7S60ME-C10.5-GI dual-fuel engine from Mitsui-MAN B&W can run on either heavy fuel oil or LNG and can deliver a service speed of 14 knots.
Imabari Shipbuilding said that by placing the LNG fuel tanks on the upper deck of the stern side of the accommodation block, the resulting cargo volume is equivalent to that of a ship that runs on heavy fuel oil, and high transportation efficiency is achieved.
Each cargo compartment is equipped with a topside tank and a hopper tank, and is designed to be able to load high-density cargo (up to three tonnes per cubic metre).
The vessel meets EEDI phase II requirements as well as the phase III requirement (i.e., reduction rate of 30 per cent or more from the standard value) even when using heavy oil as fuel.
Imabari said that in addition, the use of LNG instead of heavy fuel oil can further reduce CO2 emissions by about 20 to 30 per cent, and emissions of SOx can be reduced by approximately 100.
Fitted with emissions-reducing and energy-saving features
The main engine is equipped with a selective catalytic reduction system to enable compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations.
The generator and the auxiliary boiler are also dual-fuel capable so that any boil-off gas generated in the LNG fuel tanks can be reused, thus minimising instances of loss.
Imabari said it worked to improve propulsion performance and environmental performance by applying energy-saving features.
These include twist rudders installed near the propellers, an optimised bow shape to lower propulsion resistance, an accommodation block that has been laid out to reduce wind resistance, and specialised exterior coatings to minimise friction between the hull and seawater.