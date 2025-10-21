VESSEL REVIEW | Verde Heraldo – Capesize bulker to support iron trade between Australia and Japan

The newbuild has an LOA of 299.99 metres (984.22 feet), a beam of 50 metres (160 feet), a draught of 18.44 metres (60.5 feet), a depth of 25 metres (82 feet), a deadweight of 210,321, and a gross tonnage of 110,708.

A 7S60ME-C10.5-GI dual-fuel engine from Mitsui-MAN B&W can run on either heavy fuel oil or LNG and can deliver a service speed of 14 knots.