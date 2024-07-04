VESSEL REVIEW | Unden – Ice-capable, large-capacity ship to support European wood trade

Dutch shipbuilder Royal Bodewes recently handed over a new general cargo vessel to Rörd Braren Bereederungs of Germany. Unden is a sister of Annika Braren, which was delivered to the same owner in 2020. The vessels are being used primarily for transporting wood in the Baltic, North, and Mediterranean Seas, even during winter.

The newbuild has an LOA of 86.93 metres (285.2 feet), a moulded beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a draught of 6.35 metres (20.8 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,999, and a cargo hold that measures 60 by 12.4 metres (200 by 40.7 feet) and has a capacity of 6,200 cubic metres (220,000 cubic feet). An ABC 8DZC 1,780kW (2,390hp) main engine drives a Berg nozzle-housed, controllable-pitch propeller via a Renk gearbox to deliver a speed of 12 knots even at full load. The propulsion arrangement also includes two 130kWe auxiliary engines, a 66kWe emergency generator, a 300kW bow thruster, and a steering system from Rolls-Royce.