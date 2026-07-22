VESSEL REVIEW | Star Norge – Grieg Maritime's new Kamsarmax bulkers to be operated on global routes

Norwegian shipping company the Grieg Maritime Group (GMG) has taken delivery of four new Kamsarmax bulk carriers in a series built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

Star Norge, Star Nordkapp, Star Narvik, and Star Naga were ordered by GMG from Huangpu Wenchong in 2023. Design work on the series was undertaken by the 708 Research Institute, another subsidiary of CSSC.