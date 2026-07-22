VESSEL REVIEW | Star Norge – Grieg Maritime's new Kamsarmax bulkers to be operated on global routes
Norwegian shipping company the Grieg Maritime Group (GMG) has taken delivery of four new Kamsarmax bulk carriers in a series built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.
Star Norge, Star Nordkapp, Star Narvik, and Star Naga were ordered by GMG from Huangpu Wenchong in 2023. Design work on the series was undertaken by the 708 Research Institute, another subsidiary of CSSC.
Flexibility in handling various cargo types
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 225 metres (738 feet), a beam of 36 metres (120 feet), a draught of 12.5 metres (41 feet), a deadweight of 82,300, a gross tonnage of 53,075, eight holds with a combined volume of 100,000 cubic metres (3.5 million cubic feet), and four cranes with a total lifting capacity of 240 tons for use in ports lacking in cargo infrastructure.
The holds can be kept in open hatch configuration to permit the transport of large irregularly sized cargo, while sailing with closed hatches will ensure ample deck space for project cargo such as offshore wind turbine components and industrial modules.
Outfitted for low-emission operation
The ships’ propulsion systems meanwhile comply with IMO Tier III emission standards. These may also be configured in the future to permit operation on ammonia fuel when it becomes commercially available.
All four ships were built in compliance with Norwegian flag and DNV class requirements. The vessels are being operated as part of the GMG and Gearbulk joint venture G2 Ocean, which serves 37 routes worldwide.