VESSEL REVIEW | Spar Maia & Century Zhengzhou – Norwegian owner adds Ultramax pair to bulker fleet

The Norwegian-flagged Spar Maia and the Liberian-flagged Century Zhengzhou belong to a series of three Ultramax bulk carriers designed and built by XYSOE with environment-friendly features. Spar Maia is classed by DNV while Century Zhengzhou is classed by China Classification Society.

The newbuilds each have an LOA of 199.85 metres (655.68 feet), a beam of 32.26 metres (105.8 feet), a design draught of 13.5 metres (44.3 feet), a depth of 18.9 metres (62 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 63,550, and five holds that can transport various types of bulk cargo such as coal, iron ore, grain, and steel coils. Cargo is loaded and unloaded with the aid of four cranes that each have a lifting capacity of 30 tonnes and a maximum reach of 28 metres (92 feet).