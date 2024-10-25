VESSEL REVIEW | Spar Maia & Century Zhengzhou – Norwegian owner adds Ultramax pair to bulker fleet
Chinese shipbuilder Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (XYSOE) has completed construction of two new bulk carriers in a series, which have since been delivered to Norway-based Spar Shipping.
The Norwegian-flagged Spar Maia and the Liberian-flagged Century Zhengzhou belong to a series of three Ultramax bulk carriers designed and built by XYSOE with environment-friendly features. Spar Maia is classed by DNV while Century Zhengzhou is classed by China Classification Society.
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 199.85 metres (655.68 feet), a beam of 32.26 metres (105.8 feet), a design draught of 13.5 metres (44.3 feet), a depth of 18.9 metres (62 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 63,550, and five holds that can transport various types of bulk cargo such as coal, iron ore, grain, and steel coils. Cargo is loaded and unloaded with the aid of four cranes that each have a lifting capacity of 30 tonnes and a maximum reach of 28 metres (92 feet).
Increased capacity and reduced environmental impact
One MAN-B&W 6G50ME-C9.6 IMO Tier III engine that runs on low-sulphur fuel oil and light oil can propel each ship to a speed of 13 knots, while a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system will permit operations in emission control areas (ECAs). CCS said each ship has a lower fuel consumption as well as a greater deadweight capacity compared to vessels of similar size that were built locally and overseas.
According to XYSOE, construction of Century Zhengzhou was completed within eight months, whereas it previously took the company nearly twice as long to build the first ship from the same 63,550DWT series.
Spar Maia and Century Zhengzhou were acquired by Spar Shipping as part of an ongoing fleet renewal program, which also includes selling of the company’s ageing Supramax vessels.