VESSEL REVIEW | Sichuan Port 005 – Diesel-methanol powered ore carrier built for Chinese inland waters

A new inland ore carrier owned by China's Sichuan Port Investment Group recently departed on her maiden voyage on the Jinsha River.

Built by Sichuan Transportation, the 6,000DWT Sichuan Port 005 (川港005; Chuangang 005) sailed on the voyage with a load of phosphate ore, thus signifying the commencement of the vessel’s commercial operations in Sichuan province.

The newbuild boasts a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on either diesel or methanol. This makes her the first large cargo vessel fitted with a diesel and methanol propulsion system to be operated along the Jinsha River, according to Chinese media.