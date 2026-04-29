VESSEL REVIEW | Sichuan Port 005 – Diesel-methanol powered ore carrier built for Chinese inland waters
A new inland ore carrier owned by China's Sichuan Port Investment Group recently departed on her maiden voyage on the Jinsha River.
Built by Sichuan Transportation, the 6,000DWT Sichuan Port 005 (川港005; Chuangang 005) sailed on the voyage with a load of phosphate ore, thus signifying the commencement of the vessel’s commercial operations in Sichuan province.
The newbuild boasts a dual-fuel propulsion system that can run on either diesel or methanol. This makes her the first large cargo vessel fitted with a diesel and methanol propulsion system to be operated along the Jinsha River, according to Chinese media.
Equipped with intelligent systems for streamlining operations
The vessel's operation is expected to reduce fuel costs by about 20 per cent while an intelligent system will enable easy switching between the two fuel types depending on operational requirements.
Sichuan Port 005 boasts an optimised hull form and ballast tanks. The hull has been designed to permit safe passage through the Jinsha River Basin and the locks of the Three Gorges Dam.
Cargo handling setup configured for enhancing efficiency
Also fitted are an intelligent control system, a negative pressure suction system, a funnel-shaped cargo hold structure, and mechanical/pneumatic unloading equipment with a rated capacity of 2,500 tons per hour.
In addition to making Sichuan Port 005 one of the most efficient self-discharging ships in operation on the Jinsha River, her unloading equipment reduces the need for additional manpower and helps minimise instances of cargo loss.