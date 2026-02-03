VESSEL REVIEW | SG Lagoon – NYK's new dual-fuel bulker with energy-saving features
Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered SG Lagoon, a 210,141DWT Capesize bulk carrier ordered by local shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).
The NK-classed, Japanese-flagged vessel was built according to the Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers, resulting in improved hull and hold durability. She measures 299.99 metres (984.22 feet) long by 50 metres (160 feet) wide and has a gross tonnage of 110,690 and a service speed of 14 knots. She is a dual-fuel vessel capable of operating on both heavy oil and LNG.
According to the builder, the design placed the LNG fuel tanks on the upper deck at the stern, allowing the ship to secure the same cargo capacity as ships that run only on conventional heavy oil.
Significant transport capacity coupled with low-emission propulsion
The vessel features seven cargo holds equipped with top-side and hopper tanks designed to carry high-density cargoes such as iron ore. The holds have a combined capacity of 222,146 cubic metres (7.845 million cubic feet).
Imabari said that the ship meets EEDI Phase III requirements even when operating on heavy fuel oil, whereas LNG operating mode will reduce CO2 emissions by around 20 to 30 per cent and SOx emissions by nearly 100 per cent.
The MAN 7S60ME-C10.5-GI 13,200kW (17,700hp) main engine is equipped with a selective catalytic reduction system to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx regulations. The ship’s generators and auxiliary boilers are configured to also utilise boil-off gas from the fuel tanks, thus minimising the risk of LNG fuel loss from boil-off while underway.
Already operational on global routes
Other key features that help improve efficiency include an optimised bow shape that can reduce surface resistance; a twisting rudder design; a more streamlined accommodation block for improved aerodynamics; and a special hull paint that will minimise friction.
These features help reduce fuel consumption over the same sailing distances, which will in turn reduce the owner’s operating overhead.
SG Lagoon has already commenced operational sailings under NYK, transporting bulk cargo across the Asia-Pacific. She has also regularly transported iron ore from Australia to other countries.