VESSEL REVIEW | SG Lagoon – NYK's new dual-fuel bulker with energy-saving features

Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered SG Lagoon, a 210,141DWT Capesize bulk carrier ordered by local shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

The NK-classed, Japanese-flagged vessel was built according to the Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers, resulting in improved hull and hold durability. She measures 299.99 metres (984.22 feet) long by 50 metres (160 feet) wide and has a gross tonnage of 110,690 and a service speed of 14 knots. She is a dual-fuel vessel capable of operating on both heavy oil and LNG.

According to the builder, the design placed the LNG fuel tanks on the upper deck at the stern, allowing the ship to secure the same cargo capacity as ships that run only on conventional heavy oil.