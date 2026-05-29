VESSEL REVIEW | Sea Ibis – Versatile Dunkirkmax bulker for Japan's Higaki Sangyo Kaisha

Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding has handed over a new Dunkirkmax bulk carrier to local shipowner Higaki Sangyo Kaisha.

The Liberian-flagged Sea Ibis has a length of 291.96 metres (957.87 feet), a beam of 45 metres (150 feet), a depth of 24.7 metres (81 feet), a deadweight of 182,055, and a gross tonnage of 94,321. The ship features nine holds equipped with topside and hopper tanks, making her ideal for transporting bulk cargo such as coal and iron ore.

The design allows for the segregated loading of high-density cargoes, typically up to three tonnes per cubic metre.