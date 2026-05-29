VESSEL REVIEW | Sea Ibis – Versatile Dunkirkmax bulker for Japan's Higaki Sangyo Kaisha
Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding has handed over a new Dunkirkmax bulk carrier to local shipowner Higaki Sangyo Kaisha.
The Liberian-flagged Sea Ibis has a length of 291.96 metres (957.87 feet), a beam of 45 metres (150 feet), a depth of 24.7 metres (81 feet), a deadweight of 182,055, and a gross tonnage of 94,321. The ship features nine holds equipped with topside and hopper tanks, making her ideal for transporting bulk cargo such as coal and iron ore.
The design allows for the segregated loading of high-density cargoes, typically up to three tonnes per cubic metre.
Fitted with emissions-reducing systems
The ship’s MAN 7S60ME-C10.6 main diesel engine utilises an exhaust gas recirculation system, while the four generators are equipped with a selective catalytic reduction system to comply with IMO NOx Tier III regulations. An exhaust gas cleaning system is installed to reduce SOx emissions.
The MAN main engine has a rated output of 11,600 kW (15,600 hp) and can propel the ship to speeds of up to 13.65 knots. Low-friction paint was used on the hull to help reduce fuel consumption over the same sailing distances.
Built to international standards
Total tank capacities are 5,294 cubic metres (1.165 million gallons) for fuel oil and 634 cubic metres (139,000 gallons) for freshwater. A ballast water treatment system is also fitted.
Sea Ibis was built in compliance with ClassNK requirements as well as common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers.