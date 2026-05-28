VESSEL REVIEW | Rekindle – Centennial Shipping's newest bulker boasts SCR and energy-saving systems

Japanese owner Centennial Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new bulk carrier built by local company Naikai Zosen Corporation.

Rekindle has an LOA of 183 metres (600 feet), a moulded beam of 32.2 metres (106 feet), a scantling draught of 10 metres (30 feet), a moulded depth of 14.5 metres (47.6 feet), a deadweight of 40,065, a gross tonnage of 25,257, five cargo holds with a combined capacity of 50,000 cubic metres (1.8 million cubic feet), and a crew of 25.

A Mitsui E&S DU-WinGD 5X52-S2.0 engine with a rated output of 5,200 kW (7,000 hp) at 91 rpm drives a 440mm propeller to deliver a service speed of approximately 13.3 knots while three generators supply power for the various onboard systems.