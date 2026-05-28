VESSEL REVIEW | Rekindle – Centennial Shipping's newest bulker boasts SCR and energy-saving systems
Japanese owner Centennial Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new bulk carrier built by local company Naikai Zosen Corporation.
Rekindle has an LOA of 183 metres (600 feet), a moulded beam of 32.2 metres (106 feet), a scantling draught of 10 metres (30 feet), a moulded depth of 14.5 metres (47.6 feet), a deadweight of 40,065, a gross tonnage of 25,257, five cargo holds with a combined capacity of 50,000 cubic metres (1.8 million cubic feet), and a crew of 25.
A Mitsui E&S DU-WinGD 5X52-S2.0 engine with a rated output of 5,200 kW (7,000 hp) at 91 rpm drives a 440mm propeller to deliver a service speed of approximately 13.3 knots while three generators supply power for the various onboard systems.
Also suitable for inland navigation
The engine and the generators are fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems, thus ensuring compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emission standards.
To help conserve energy while underway, the vessel relies on a stream duct at the stern, a rudder blade, low-friction hull paint, and a wave-piercing bow shape. The vessel also boasts improved navigation performance even in bad weather.
The ship’s scantling draught enables her to enter and depart shallow ports and harbours as well as navigate through rivers, canals, and lakes.
Design emphasising safety and ease of maintenance
Each of the five holds adopts a double-side structure, which will help prevent it from being flooded or from suffering oil leakage as a result of side impact damage. Because the stiffeners are not exposed to the hold surfaces, this makes it easier to conduct maintenance on the holds as necessary.
The holds have been configured for the transport of a range of cargo including grain, coal, ore, steel coils, other steel products, cement, and sulphur. Cargo is loaded and unloaded with the aid of four deck cranes.
Rekindle was built in compliance with ClassNK requirements including those that cover unattended machinery spaces. The ship currently sails under the Panamanian flag.