VESSEL REVIEW | Oceana Frontier – Japanese owner acquires LNG dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulker

Japanese shipping company Kambara Kisen has taken delivery of a new Kamsarmax bulk carrier from Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.

Tsuneishi said Oceana Frontier is equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of operating on LNG as its primary fuel, thus making the ship the world’s first LNG dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier.

Compared with conventional heavy fuel oil, the use of LNG is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions, while also significantly lowering emissions of SOx and NOx.