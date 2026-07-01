VESSEL REVIEW | Oceana Frontier – Japanese owner acquires LNG dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulker
Japanese shipping company Kambara Kisen has taken delivery of a new Kamsarmax bulk carrier from Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.
Tsuneishi said Oceana Frontier is equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of operating on LNG as its primary fuel, thus making the ship the world’s first LNG dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier.
Compared with conventional heavy fuel oil, the use of LNG is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions, while also significantly lowering emissions of SOx and NOx.
Fitted with efficiency-enhancing measures
Oceana Frontier has an LOA of 228.99 metres (751.28 feet), a moulded beam of 32.26 metres (105.8 feet), a moulded depth of 20.15 metres (55.11 feet), a deadweight of 81,944, a gross tonnage of 44,902, and a total cargo capacity of 97,361 cubic metres (3.44 million cubic feet).
The ship’s Mitsui E&S dual-fuel engine has a rated output of 7,900 kW (11,000 hp) at 80 rpm and drives a 580mm propeller via shaftline.
Tsuneishi said that, through optimised hull performance and the integration of energy-saving technologies, including a shaft generator, the vessel can achieve over a 50 per cent reduction in EEDI relative to the reference line, substantially exceeding the phase III requirement of a 30 per cent reduction applicable from 2025.
Significant fuel capacity for long-range, reduced-emission navigation
A key feature of the vessel is the LNG fuel tank, which adopts an independent type C pressure tank design and is installed on the aft deck. The LNG fuel tank was developed in-house by Tsuneishi.
The propulsion machinery also includes five 3,545kW generators. Fuel oil and freshwater tank capacities are 966.2 cubic metres (212,500 gallons) and 535.4 cubic metres (117,800 gallons), respectively.
Oceana Frontier is registered to the Isle of Man and was built in compliance with ClassNK requirements.