VESSEL REVIEW | Longeden – Turkish yard delivers last of four multi-purpose carriers to Netherlands' Longship
Netherlands-based shipping company the Longship Group has taken delivery of the final vessel in a series of four general cargo ships built by Atlas Shipyard of Turkey.
The Lloyd’s Register-classed Longeden has an ice class 1B hull, an LOA of 130.5 metres (428 feet), a moulded beam of 15.85 metres (52 feet), a maximum draught of 6.65 metres (21.8 feet), a moulded depth of 10.77 metres (35.33 feet), a deadweight of approximately 8,600, and a gross tonnage of 6,795.
Methanol-ready diesel-electric propulsion arrangement
The ship’s diesel-electric propulsion system is EU Stage V-compliant and consists of two Yanmar 6EY22ALWS 1,180kW generators driving motors connected to large-diameter, fixed-pitch propellers housed in 900kW azimuthing thrusters. The propulsion delivers a speed of 11.5 knots when the ship is in ballast.
The generators are fed by fuel tanks with a total capacity of 240 cubic metres (8,400 cubic feet). The propulsion can be configured in the future to also enable operation on methanol as a low-emission alternative fuel.
According to Longship, the main propulsion generates a reduction in consumption of about 45 per cent compared to the currently dominant ship types of similar size.
Also, as the ship is of an optimised design, the specific consumption of the engines and the actual consumption per ton of cargo can lower emissions significantly, according to the owner.
Significant transport capacities for shortsea routes
The vessel can carry a broad range of dry cargo including bulk and breakbulk products as well as project cargo such as wind turbine blades across shortsea routes in Europe.
Cargo can be carried in an 86.8-metre (285-foot) box-shaped hold and on the top deck hatch covers, though the ship is cleared to sail in open-top configuration if needed. The hold can transport up to 11,900 cubic metres (420,000 cubic feet) of grain.
Design work on Longeden and her three sisters was undertaken by Dutch naval architecture firm Ankerbeer.