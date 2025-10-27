VESSEL REVIEW | Longeden – Turkish yard delivers last of four multi-purpose carriers to Netherlands' Longship

Netherlands-based shipping company the Longship Group has taken delivery of the final vessel in a series of four general cargo ships built by Atlas Shipyard of Turkey.

The Lloyd’s Register-classed Longeden has an ice class 1B hull, an LOA of 130.5 metres (428 feet), a moulded beam of 15.85 metres (52 feet), a maximum draught of 6.65 metres (21.8 feet), a moulded depth of 10.77 metres (35.33 feet), a deadweight of approximately 8,600, and a gross tonnage of 6,795.