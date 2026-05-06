VESSEL REVIEW | HAV Ecotrader 1 – Versatile coastal and shortsea bulker for German owner

Xinhu South Shipbuilding of China recently handed over a new bulk carrier to German shipping company HAV Schiffahrtsgesellschaft.

HAV Ecotrader 1 has a steel hull, an LOA of 89.43 metres (293.4 feet), a moulded beam of 13.2 metres (43.3 feet), a summer draught of 5.24 metres (17.2 feet), a moulded depth of 7.5 metres (25 feet), a total cargo capacity of 5,538 cubic metres (195,600 cubic feet), a deadweight of 3,800, and a design speed of 11.8 knots. The dimensions permit the vessel to navigate easily along coastal and shortsea routes.

The vessel's hold measures 60.9 metres (200 feet) long by 10.8 metres (35.4 feet) wide and has a height of 8.47 metres (27.8 feet). The ship can navigate even in open top configuration, thus allowing for the transport of certain types of oversize cargo.