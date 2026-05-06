VESSEL REVIEW | HAV Ecotrader 1 – Versatile coastal and shortsea bulker for German owner
Xinhu South Shipbuilding of China recently handed over a new bulk carrier to German shipping company HAV Schiffahrtsgesellschaft.
HAV Ecotrader 1 has a steel hull, an LOA of 89.43 metres (293.4 feet), a moulded beam of 13.2 metres (43.3 feet), a summer draught of 5.24 metres (17.2 feet), a moulded depth of 7.5 metres (25 feet), a total cargo capacity of 5,538 cubic metres (195,600 cubic feet), a deadweight of 3,800, and a design speed of 11.8 knots. The dimensions permit the vessel to navigate easily along coastal and shortsea routes.
The vessel's hold measures 60.9 metres (200 feet) long by 10.8 metres (35.4 feet) wide and has a height of 8.47 metres (27.8 feet). The ship can navigate even in open top configuration, thus allowing for the transport of certain types of oversize cargo.
Diesel-electric propulsion setup for added flexibility
The newbuild also boasts intelligent operating and energy-saving systems to ensure compliance with EU Stage III emissions standards.
Power for the ship is provided by two 375kW (503hp) main diesel engines driving ABB electric motors, which in turn drive a nozzle-housed, controllable-pitch propeller. A 250kW bow thruster provides additional lateral manoeuvrability when navigating in port and berthing/unberthing.
The onboard systems draw electrical power from three 400kW generators. The ship’s total fuel capacity is 172.62 cubic metres (37,971 gallons) while a separate tank can hold up to 22 cubic metres (4,800 gallons) of freshwater.
First in a new series
Construction of HAV Ecotrader 1 was completed in compliance with Bureau Veritas class requirements. The ship, which initially operated along Asian trade routes, sails under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.
Another three ships from the same series will be handed over to HAV Schiffahrtsgesellschaft before the end of this year.