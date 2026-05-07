VESSEL REVIEW | Hagland Polaris – Self-discharging bulker fitted with hybrid propulsion arrangement

Norway's Hagland Shipping has taken delivery of a new self-discharging bulk carrier from Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes.

Hagland Polaris is the fourth vessel in a series of bulk carriers built by Royal Bodewes for the same owner. Construction is ongoing on three additional sister ships, and the acquisition of all seven vessels was done through an investment of more than NOK800 million (US$86 million).

The newbuild has a steel hull, an LOA of 86.93 metres (285.2 feet), a beam of 15 metres (49 feet), a draught of 6.35 metres (20.8 feet), a depth of 8.37 metres (27.5 feet), a deadweight of approximately 5,000, and and total hold capacity of just over 6,000 cubic metres (200,000 cubic feet). As a self-discharging ship, she is ideal for operation in smaller ports with minimal cargo handling infrastructure.