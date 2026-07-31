VESSEL REVIEW | Guoyi Sea – COSCO Shipping adds methanol-ready grain carrier to fleet

China’s COSCO Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new bulk carrier built by affiliate COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.

Guoyi Sea (国义海; Guoyi Hai) is the fifth vessel in a series of bulk carriers developed primarily for large-scale grain transport, though they may also be used to transport other types of cargo such as containers and heavy equipment.

The newbuild has a length of 229.95 metres (754.43 feet), a beam of 32.26 metres (105.8 feet), a draught of 10 metres (30 feet), a depth of 21 metres (69 feet), a deadweight of 80,000, and a total hold capacity of 95,486 cubic metres (3.37 million cubic feet). Cargo will be loaded and unloaded via an overhead crane, thus ensuring suitability in ports lacking in handling infrastructure. A smaller provisions crane is also fitted.