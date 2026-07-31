VESSEL REVIEW | Guoyi Sea – COSCO Shipping adds methanol-ready grain carrier to fleet
China’s COSCO Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new bulk carrier built by affiliate COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.
Guoyi Sea (国义海; Guoyi Hai) is the fifth vessel in a series of bulk carriers developed primarily for large-scale grain transport, though they may also be used to transport other types of cargo such as containers and heavy equipment.
The newbuild has a length of 229.95 metres (754.43 feet), a beam of 32.26 metres (105.8 feet), a draught of 10 metres (30 feet), a depth of 21 metres (69 feet), a deadweight of 80,000, and a total hold capacity of 95,486 cubic metres (3.37 million cubic feet). Cargo will be loaded and unloaded via an overhead crane, thus ensuring suitability in ports lacking in handling infrastructure. A smaller provisions crane is also fitted.
Configured for reduced-emission navigation
The propulsion system consists of a DMD-MAN B&W 6S60ME-C10.5 HPSCR main engine that produces 11,340 kW (15,200 hp) at 101 rpm to deliver a service speed of 15.5 knots, a boiler supplied by Zhangjiagang Hailu Shazhou Technology, and 860kW and 809kW generators.
The ship features desulphurisation systems to permit operation in emission control areas including those overseas and an intelligent ship system to help reduce crew workload.
Built for global grain trade
The propulsion arrangement can be configured in the future to permit operation on methanol, thus further reducing the ship’s emissions.
Guoyi Sea was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements including those under the cyber security and loading computer notations. The ship will be leased and operated by COSCO Shipping Bulk Transport on major grain routes.
Her four earlier sisters have been operating between China and Africa following their respective deliveries.