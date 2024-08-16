VESSEL REVIEW | Guoneng Changjiang 01 – Hybrid methanol-electric bulk carrier for Chinese inland waters

CCS said Guoneng Changjiang 01 is also China’s first 10,000-tonne inland bulk carrier to integrate methanol dual-fuel and electric propulsion systems. It adopts the standard design for commercial ships operating in the Sichuan River and the Three Gorges Reservoir.

The design is also adaptable to the range of seasonal operating conditions in the Yangtze River, all while ensuring a 26 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and an 11 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared to conventionally-powered ships of similar size.