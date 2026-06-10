VESSEL REVIEW | GH Pride & GH Harvest – Chinese Ultramax bulkers boast optimised designs and intelligent systems
China's Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping Group has taken delivery of two new bulk carriers in a series that were built by local shipyard Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment (JSHT).
GH Pride and GH Harvest are the first two vessels in a new series of bulk carriers built by JHST for the same owner. Their dimensions make them the first Ultramax vessels in the Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping fleet.
The newbuilds each have a length of 199.8 metres (655.5 feet), a moulded beam of 32 metres (100 feet), a draught of 6.5 metres (21 feet), a moulded depth of 18.9 metres (62 feet), and a deadweight of 63,500.
Optimised hull and superstructure coupled with highly efficient engine
Each vessel has an oversized hold with a total capacity of approximately 78,000 cubic metres (2.8 million cubic feet). The hold is equipped with four cranes and grabs, thus enhancing each ship’s ability to accommodate various types of cargo.
The ships’ optimised hull design, paired with energy efficiency enhancement devices and a low-wind-resistance superstructure, can help significantly reduce fuel consumption during navigation.
Power for each ship is provided by one MAN 6G50ME-C9.6-HPSCR main engine, which can deliver a service speed of 13.5 knots. The onboard systems meanwhile draw electrical power from three Zhenjiang China Marine ZFC6 506-84K 750kW generators.
Intelligent systems for safer navigation
The vessels were built to satisfy the requirements of both EEDI phase III and IMO Tier III NOx emissions regulations. Intelligent navigation assistance systems will meanwhile ensure safe passage when encountering challenging sea conditions.
GH Pride and GH Harvest both currently sail under the flag of Liberia and are classed by China Classification Society.