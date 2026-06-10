VESSEL REVIEW | GH Pride & GH Harvest – Chinese Ultramax bulkers boast optimised designs and intelligent systems

China's Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping Group has taken delivery of two new bulk carriers in a series that were built by local shipyard Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering Equipment (JSHT).

GH Pride and GH Harvest are the first two vessels in a new series of bulk carriers built by JHST for the same owner. Their dimensions make them the first Ultramax vessels in the Fujian Guohang Ocean Shipping fleet.

The newbuilds each have a length of 199.8 metres (655.5 feet), a moulded beam of 32 metres (100 feet), a draught of 6.5 metres (21 feet), a moulded depth of 18.9 metres (62 feet), and a deadweight of 63,500.